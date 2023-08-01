Xiaomi launches the highly awaited Redmi 12 5G in India, which the company calls it "5G Innovation" or "fastest internet for everyone", as the device is a budget-friendly, overall great performing smartphone with a premium design and processor. The Redmi 12 boasts of Leica branded triple camera setup at its rear featuring a 50MP AI powered primary sensor, while there is a 8MP selfie camera as well to offer great photography experience. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

Redmi 12 5G Cameras:

Craft the best visual story with the #Redmi12 5G where every click becomes a canvas with the 50MP AI Camera & 8MP Selfie Camera. 🎥 https://t.co/NoL60nj0VM pic.twitter.com/0EBHExWRD7 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

