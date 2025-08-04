Redmi 15 5G will launch in India on August 19, 2025. The smartphone will arrive in three colour options, which include Sandy Purple, Midnight Black, and Frosted White. As per reports, the Redmi 15 5G price in India might be around INR 17,999. The device will come with a 7,000mAh battery and will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. It will feature a 6.9-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will include a 50MP primary camera and will run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Launch Set on August 8, 2025, Coming With Customisable LED Lights; Here’s Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

Redmi 15 5G Will Launch in India on August 19

What can a 7000mAhA Battery do? Scroll 21,000+ posts. 31 hours. One charge. That’s the power of the new Redmi 15 5G, built for endless scrolls, zero FOMO. Who’s your go-to creator when you’re deep in the scroll zone? Drop their name & win a surprise gift! Launching on 19th Aug. pic.twitter.com/qPOoUpsgLd — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 4, 2025

