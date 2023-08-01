Xiaomi Launches the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India, priced at just Rs 2999 with a stylish design and innumerable features including Theatre mode, Bluetooth calling, 5ATM water resistance and much more. It even comes with up to 12 days battery life. The Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch will go on sale in India at 12pm IST on August 3. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

Redmi Watch 3 Active Launched In India:

Experience seamless 5.3 Bluetooth calling with an inbuilt microphone and loudspeaker. Stay connected on the move with crystal-clear calls directly from #RedmiWatch3Active! Livestream : https://t.co/4E6SI9nO10 pic.twitter.com/LyGuSqRRod — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

The #RedmiWatch3Active features a Premium Metallic Finish that sets it apart in style and quality. The smooth and lustrous texture adds a touch of sophistication, elevating your look to new heights. Watch the livestream here: https://t.co/NoL60njyLk pic.twitter.com/jCfdP3aNjx — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

