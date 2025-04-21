Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its first India-made smartwatch, Redmi Watch Move, at a starting price of INR 1,999. The Xiaomi Watch Move is made in Noida's Optiemus factory and comes with a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen that achieves 600 nits of peak brightness and an always-on-display feature. The new made-in-India Redmi smartwatch has a 14-day long-lasting battery, Bluetooth calling, IP68 rating, HyperOS, a rotating crown and Hindi language support. It has 140+ workout modes and offers comprehensive tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2, female health monitoring and stress reduction. Redmi Watch Move sale will begin on May 1, 2025, on Mi, Flipkart, and retail stores. Pre-orders start on Thursday, April 24, 2024. OPPO K13 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO K Series Launched in India.

Locally Made Redmi Watch Move Price, Sale, Specifications and Features Revealed

Redmi Watch Move is here. And it’s not just showing up, it’s showing off. AMOLED display. 14-day battery. 600 nits peak brightness. All that style for just ₹1,999. Pre-orders starts on April 24th. Time for #YourNextBigMove. Know more: https://t.co/Efsny7hyQ4 pic.twitter.com/QNJelmRYuP — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 21, 2025

