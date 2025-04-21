New Delhi, April 21: OPPO K13 5G is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. Oppo K13 5G comes with AI features and runs on Snapdragon processor. The smartphone has a flat AMOLED display. It features a Vapour Chamber and Graphite sheet to offer flagship-grade cooling. OPPO K13 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999.

The OPPO K13 5G includes AI Trinity Engine, which manages processing resources in real time. It is expected to reduce the load from background tasks and focus on maintaining FPS stability to improve the gaming experience. The smartphone is available in Icy Purple and Prism Black options. OnePlus 13T To Launch in China on April 24, 2025, Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO K13 5G comes in the mid-range smartphone category. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. As per the company, the device has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 7,90,000. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes With a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The OPPO K13 5G includes a 50MP primary camera with AI features like AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser. It has a secondary camera at the rear and a 16MP front camera.

The OPPO K13 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which supports the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The device includes advanced thermal management features like a 6,000mm square graphite sheet and a 5,700mm square vapour cooling chamber. The OPPO K13 5G also brings AI tools like AI Summary and AI Writer. Another useful tool includes the Screen Translator. The smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers, and it runs on ColorOS 15. Motorola Edge 60 Likely To Launch Along With Motorola Razr 60 Flip Phone; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13 5G Price in India

OPPO K13 5G price in India with 8GB + 128GB is INR 17,999, and the variant with 8GB + 256GB is priced at INR 19,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin on April 25 at the official website and Flipkart. The first day sale with bank offers will bring the price of the smartphone with 128GB and 256GB variants to INR 16,999 and INR 18,999, respectively.

