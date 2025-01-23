Elon Musk shared his reaction on January 23, 2025, to a post by an X user questioning OpenAI’s move from a non-profit into a for-profit. The user highlighted that OpenAI, initially founded as a non-profit is now making moves into a for-profit company. The X user post alleged that OpenAI CEO “Sam Altman gets 7% of the company in new for profit company.". In response, Elon Musk Musk criticised Altman and pointed out a contradiction. Musk said, “Altman literally testified to Congress that he wouldn’t get OpenAI compensation and now he wants $10 billion! What a liar.” Stargate Project: Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over AI Data Centre Investment for OpenAI in US.

Elon Musk Criticises Sam Altman Over OpenAI Compensation

Altman literally testified to Congress that he wouldn’t get OpenAI compensation and now he wants $10 billion! What a liar. https://t.co/YpHvcm0WZa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

