Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in India and global markets on September 4, 2025. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 FE price and availability soon in India. As per reports, the smartphone is priced at USD 650 (approximately INR 57,300) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage option, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at USD 710 (around INR 62,600). Galaxy S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor and comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The S25 FE features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front camera. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know Likely Prices and Specifications of Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Ahead of September 9 Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched in India🇮🇳 📱6.7" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Refresh Rate Display 💾Exynos 2400 (4nm) SoC 📸50MP (Main) OIS + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 8MP (3x Telephoto) Rear Cameras 🤳12MP Front Camera 🔋4900mAh Battery ⚡45W Wired + 15W Wireless Charging ⚙️ Android… pic.twitter.com/77K6f7xe4y — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)