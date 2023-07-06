A minor planet has been named after Indian scientist Aswin Sekhar by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). He received the recognition during the Asteroids Comets Meteors Conference 2023, which took place in Arizona on June 21, 2023. "I am deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition", the latter told news agency ANI on Thursday. Indian Scientists Discover a Sub-Saturn like Planet Around a Sun-like Star.

IAU Names Minor Planet After Indian Meteor Astronomer

