NASA is providing live coverage of its moon mission Artemis 1 return to Earth. NASA Orion is harnessing the Moon’s gravity to accelerate back toward Earth. The spacecraft is expected to fly about 79 miles above the lunar surface at 11:42am ET (1642 UTC). Watch live streaming of the Uncrewed Orion Spacecraft’s Return Flyby of the Moon. Also read | NASA Artemis 1 Launch Today: Here's All You Need To Know About NASA's First Moon Mission in 50 Years.

Watch: Live Coverage of Uncrewed Orion Spacecraft’s Return Flyby of the Moon

LIVE NOW: @NASA_Orion is harnessing the Moon’s gravity to accelerate back toward Earth. The spacecraft is expected to fly about 79 miles above the lunar surface at 11:42am ET (1642 UTC). #Artemis https://t.co/OF9vmKVsQK — NASA (@NASA) December 5, 2022

