ISRO gears up for a momentous start to 2024 with the launch of India's first X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1. The Live Streaming details for the PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission were shared on Sunday, December 31, via ISRO's official social media platforms. The launch is scheduled for 09:10 Hrs. IST from the first launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. As ISRO ventures into the study of intense X-ray sources and the mysteries surrounding black holes, space enthusiasts can tune in for the live coverage starting from 08:40 Hrs. IST on YouTube, ISRO's website, Facebook, @DDNational, and @RRI_Bangalore on X. ISRO's PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission Scheduled to Launch from Sriharikota on January 1 (Watch Video).

PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission

