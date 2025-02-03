Elon Musk-run SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California with 22 Starlink satellites to the constellation. The launch took place at Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) and was the 17th time for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The mission deployed the Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to enhance the Starlink network's capability to provide internet services worldwide. Sunita Williams Breaks Spacewalking Record During 92nd US Spacewalk, Surpasses Peggy Whitson Historic Milestone.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 22 Starlink Satellites From California

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 4E in California, delivering 22 @Starlink satellites to the constellation pic.twitter.com/Y4xyrVxp5Y — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2025

