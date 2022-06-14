Sky gazers and celestial enthusiasts can witness the first of three summer supermoons on Tuesday, June 14. The full moon is called the Strawberry Moon, the name the Native American tribes gave. The Earth's celestial companion will appear like a 'supermoon' at 5:22 IST when it will be at the closest point in its orbit around the green planet. As per Space.com, selenophile should point their gaze in the southeast direction after sunset as the Strawberry Moon lifts elegantly over the horizon. The Virtual Telescope Project in Italy's Ceccano will host free live streaming of the full moon on Tuesday at 12:45 IST. Check out the link below to witness the glorious evening. Strawberry Supermoon 2022: Check Out Moon Gazing Tips And Full Moon Guide By NASA To Watch The Celestial Event on June 14.

Watch Strawberry Supermoon 2022 LIVE Telecast:

