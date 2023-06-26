The water that comes at the beginning of a long journey should, in theory, be recovered by life support systems to a level of close to 98%. The Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) of the space station recently shown its capability to accomplish this important objective. A Water Recovery System is part of the ECLSS hardware combo. The Water Processor Assembly (WPA) uses vacuum distillation, the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA), to extract water from urine. Water and a urine brine, which still includes some usable water, are the end products of distillation. Recent analyses revealed that NASA has reached the 98% water recovery target. Electric Jet in US: NASA Builds All-Electric Aircraft To Create Path Toward Electric Aviation.

Water Recovered From Urine and Sweat ISS Video:

@NASA now has the ability to recycle 98% of the water collected from the US segment on @Space_Station, meeting the threshold necessary for water recovery on long-duration space exploration missions. pic.twitter.com/3TSJblIpqo — NASA ScienceCasts (@NASAScienceCast) June 20, 2023

