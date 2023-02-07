SecureWorks, the American cybersecurity company will be cutting 9 percent of its workforce. According to a report in MarketWatch, the layoffs by the cybersecurity company is likely to affect more than 200 employees. The layoff is part of the company's plan to cut costs. SAP Layoffs: Enterprise Application Software Major To Cut 2.5% of Workforce, Sell Stake of Qualtrics.

SecureWorks to Layoff Over 200 Employees

