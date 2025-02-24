Snapdragon has announced a new launch event today in India called "Snapdragon X Platform Launch", set to start today at 12:00 PM. During the event, Snapdragon hinted at unveiling "AI PCs for Everything". The event will likely unveil Snapdragon X series processors and other products or capabilities related to artificial intelligence. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch in Global Market on March 2; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Snapdragon X Platform Launch Event Announces for AI PCs in India

The wait is over! 🎉 The X Platform Launch is happening today at noon! Join the live stream to not miss out on anything - https://t.co/JJx0MB3KhY — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)