Sony Xperia 1 VII will launch tomorrow in global market with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 5,000mAh battery likely supporting a 30W wired and a 15W wireless fast-charging. The Sony Xperia 1 VII reportedly offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers on the front, a USB Type-C charging port and more. Sony Xperia 1 VII price in the international market could be around USD 1,399 (around INR 1.18 lakh). Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Tomorrow in India, Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Know Expected Price for Each Variant, Specifications and Features Before May 13, 2025.

Sony Xperia 1 VII Launch on May 13, 2025 (Tomorrow) Internationally

