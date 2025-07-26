A major data breach has hit the Tea app, a popular women-only platform designed to share experiences about men anonymously. The breach exposed over 72,000 private images, including 13,000 verification selfies and government-issued ID photos, raising serious concerns about user privacy and data security. Tea, which surged in popularity by promising anonymity and protection, confirmed the cyberattack on Friday. The stolen data, reportedly dating back two years, was leaked via 4Chan and X (formerly Twitter), with an anonymous user even posting a Google Map showing the alleged locations of affected users. The app, which blocks screenshots and claims to delete images post-verification, is now under fire for its data retention practices. Tea says the old database was kept for law enforcement compliance and that third-party cybersecurity experts are now investigating. “User privacy is our top priority,” the company stated, promising urgent security upgrades. Signal App Clone Used by Donald Trump Adviser Was Hacked, Says Report.

Tea App Hacked

A spokesperson confirms the Tea App, which intended to be a “safe space” for women to talk about men, has been hacked. Around 72,000 images and 13,000 verification photos, including government IDs, were accessed. pic.twitter.com/iqcKcYiLgL — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2025

