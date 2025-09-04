Instagram app is finally launched for iPad users after 15 years to deliver a new experience built for bigger screens. In a blog post on September 3, 2025, the Meta-owned platform said, "With Instagram for iPad, we’ve redesigned the experience to reflect how people use bigger screens today." The app is now rolling out globally for iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later. It is free to download on the App Store. Instagram said, “The new tablet design will be coming soon to Android.” When you open the iPad app, you land directly on Reels, bringing entertainment to the forefront. Stories appear at the top, and messaging is just one tap away. A new “Following” tab has also been added with three options, which include “All, Friends, and Latest.” It will give users more control over what they want to see first. Under “All”, you will see suggested posts and reels from every account you follow. The “Friends” option highlights recommendations only from people you follow who also follow you back. Additionally, the “Latest” tab shows posts and reels in chronological order, placing the most recent updates at the top. Apple Adds iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus in Vintage List, Marks 2017 iPad 5 and 3 MacBook Models As ‘Obsolete’ Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch; Here’s What It Means.

Instagram for iPad

Watching reels? On iPad? It’s rolling out today 😏 | 🎥: aaaronwestberry pic.twitter.com/GVX0QXyhQ1 — Instagram (@instagram) September 3, 2025

