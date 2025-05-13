Elon Musk shared a post, which featured a video of Tesla’s Optimus robot performing dance moves. Posted on May 13, 2025, the video clip showed the humanoid robot displaying balance, coordination, and smooth movements. The performance highlights the rapid progress Tesla has made in robotics and artificial intelligence. An Optimus engineer at Tesla explained that Optimus was trained in a simulated environment. The Tesla engineer explained that the robot was supported by a cable, not to hold it up, but as a safety measure in case of a fall. The post further read, "More coming shortly! The team has been working very hard in the background." ‘Future Starships Will Be Even Bigger’: Elon Musk Hints at Even Larger SpaceX Spacecraft Exceeding 5,000 Tons Carrying Capacity in Future.

Tesla Optimus Robot Dancing Video

Tesla Optimus Robot Trained in Simulation With RL

More coming shortly! The team has been working very hard in the background. Entirely trained in simulation with RL. Many optimizations and fixes have been put in place in our sim-to-real training code. The cable is there in case of a fall (not actually holding the bot) since… https://t.co/aMEUhDbX4a — Milan Kovac (@_milankovac_) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)