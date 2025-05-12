SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the future Starships would be bigger than the current one. The tech billionaire previously said, "I'm not sure people totally understand. Starship is the largest flying object ever made. This thing will be over 5,000 tons of weight on liftoff. It's going to go straight up with 5,000 ton." SpaceX Starship spacecraft flies the heavy weight upwards with thrust. Musk's statement hinted likely a bigger Starship spacecraft with more carrying capacity. Elon Musk Says Tesla’s LFP Batteries Use No Rare Elements and Are Low Cost Amid Construction of Tesla Megapack Battery Energy System in Georgia.

Elon Musk Said Future Starships Would Be Bigger

Future Starships will be even bigger https://t.co/3pJ83cssEj — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 12, 2025

