Elon Musk has announced that the encrypted DMs V1.0 on Twitter should start tomorrow. This will make the micro-blogging platform more secure. Additionally, the Twitter CEO announced that users can now DM reply to any message in the thread and use any emoji reaction. Twitter Will Remove All Inactive Accounts, Expect Drop in Followers, Says Elon Musk.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

We’re excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today! 📢 Introducing DM Replies! You can now reply to any message you receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive. 🥳 We’ve also added a new Emoji Picker to DMs, allowing you to react to messages… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)