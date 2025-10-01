Amid the rising popularity of Arattai and Ulaa browsers, Zoho has launched a new brand called "Vani." The company described it as “an intelligent platform for visual collaboration. Vani lets teams brainstorm, work together live, and execute on an infinite canvas.” Zoho said that Vani would enable people to meet, work, and catch up seamlessly. It comes with ready-made templates and kits and offers a wide range of productivity tools, including voice notes, pins, comments, live cursors, and reactions. Vani also allows users to connect with Microsoft Teams, Zoho Show, Zoho Mail, Zoho WorkDrive, Zoho Projects, and Zoho Sprints. The company added that more tools would be integrated into Vani soon. Arattai App To Get End-to-End Encryption for Chats and All Other Services, Zoho Speeding Up: Sridhar Vembu.

Zoho Launches Vani Platform for Team Collaboration in Real-Time

Introducing Vani—our latest brand from Zoho! 🎉 An intelligent platform for visual collaboration, Vani lets teams brainstorm, work together live, and execute on an infinite canvas. We can't wait for you to try it!👇 https://t.co/ZbzWhob34R — Zoho (@Zoho) October 1, 2025

