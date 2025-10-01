The Arattai app will soon get end-to-end encryption for all its services, not just calling. Sridhar Vembu confirmed that Zoho was working on the E2EE option for Arattai and said that its release was originally planned for October 2025. However, Zoho's founder mentioned that the company was speeding up the process. Additionally, Sridhar Vembu responded to a user who asked the platform not to become like Koo, especially given the surge in users. He said, "Yes, that is always the risk. We will do our best to keep the service functioning well." Arattai App New Update Rolled Out With ‘Speed Improvements’, Available on Google Play Store: Sridhar Vembu.

Zoho's Arattai App to Get E2EE for Chats

We are working on it. We had planned it for Oct end originally before this vertical take off. We are speeding it up. — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 1, 2025

