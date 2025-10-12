On October 15, 2025, Vivo will unveil its all-new OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. The Vivo OriginOS 6 will be readily available on all new devices launching this year, starting with the Vivo X300 series. Additionally, as part of the OriginOS 6 Preview Program, users have already received the software update for the Vivo X200 series. The Chinese smartphone company promised to offer "the next level of smoothness and elegant design" in its new OriginOS 6 update. iQOO 15 Launch in China on October 20 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

2025 Vivo OriginOS 6 Global Launch Event Set for October 15

Just 3 Days — Countdown to vivo’s New Launch The all-new vivo #OriginOS6 will be unveiled, bringing the next level of smoothness and elegant design.#SmoothAtOrigin #Vivo #iQOO pic.twitter.com/NmCnS7m7xO — OriginOS (@OriginOS_India) October 12, 2025

