iQOO 15 will be launched in China on October 20, 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The upcoming flagship will feature Q3 gaming chip and industry's first QNSS super rendering engine, as per a report. The iQOO 15 smartphone is expected to come with the following specifications and features - 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 6.85-inch 2K LTPO flat AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, IP68/IP69 rating, 32MP selfie camera. 50MP main and 50MP 2x periscope. It will likely offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India With 6.75-inch 120Hz Display; Check Other Expected Specifications, Features and Price Range.

iQOO 15 Coming With Q3 Computing Chip

iQOO15 to feature the world's first self-developed Q3 gaming chip and industry's first QNSS super rendering engine. pic.twitter.com/y5IJOOSmc7 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 11, 2025

iQOO 15 Expected Specifications

iQOO 15 is launching on October 20 in China. Here are the specs: 📱6.85-inch QHD+ 144Hz flat LIPO OLED Display 💾Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC 📸50MP Main + 50MP Periscope 3x + 50MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 🤳32MP Front Camera 🔋7000mAh Battery ⚡100W Wired Charging What… pic.twitter.com/erJ4AHMOF0 — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) October 9, 2025

