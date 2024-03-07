Vivo is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphones, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED display. The Vivo V30 might be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and the Vivo V30 Pro is expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor. The anticipated starting price for the Vivo V30 is Rs 33,999, while the Vivo V30 Pro might be available at Rs 41,999. The launch event of the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be live-streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel. The live launch of the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will begin shortly. OnePlus 13 Likely To Launch With Improved Cameras and New Design: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

