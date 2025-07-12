Beijing, July 12: OPPO K13 Turbo series will be launched in China on July 21, 2025, and it will include two smartphones - OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro. The upcoming smartphone, OPPO K13 Turbo series, will be offered in multiple variants with different storage and RAM options. The smartphones will be powered by a flagship processor from Snapdragon and MediaTek.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro will be launched in China in the following colours - Knight Silver, First Purple and Black Warrior. It will be offered in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage options. On the other hand, OPPO K13 Turbo will be offered in First Purple, Black Warrior and Knight White shades. It will be launched in three configurations based on RAM and storage - 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE Smartphones Launch on July 14, 2025; Check Key Specifications, Features and Likely Prices of Each Model.

OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K3 Turbo Pro Specifications and Features

The OPPO K13 Turbo is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 mobile processor. It will have a 6.83-inch OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2800x1280 resolution, according to a report by Gizmochina. The smartphone will include a two-camera setup on the rear, such as a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP camera on the front. OPPO K13 Turbo is expected to have an IPX8 water and dust resistance rating. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on July 24, 2025; Check More Details About Upcoming Realme 15 Series.

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro will be launched in China with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will also come with a 50MP+2MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera. The display on the device would remain the same as the Turbo variant. The OLED panel may have a 144Hz refresh rate and a 6.83-inch size with a 2800x1280 pixel resolution. According to the report, the smartphones may come with a built-in cooling fan for heat dissipation and RGB lights that offer visual appeal to the users.

