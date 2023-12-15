Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, two of the most anticipated smartphones, will be launched soon in India. Vivo India confirmed launching its next Vivo X100 series in India through its official post on Instagram. After many rumours of the Vivo X100 launch on December 15, the company broke the silence to introduce the series India. According to reports, the device is expected to launch with a 50MP ZEISS camera, 50MP telephoto camera, and 50MP super wide-angle camera. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro will likely launch with 5,000mAh and 5,400mAh batteries, respectively. The X100 and X100 Pro battery may support 120W and 100W wired charging. The series is anticipated to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. Vivo will soon announce the official release date of its new smartphone series. Poco C65 Set To Launch in India on December 15: Check Out Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X100 Series Coming Soon in India:

