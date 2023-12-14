New Delhi, December 14: Poco is making headlines with its latest offering, the Poco C65, which is set to hit the Indian market. The Poco C65, which garnered attention since its global launch in November, is now scheduled for an exclusive release on Flipkart in India on December 15. Tech enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await its arrival.

The anticipation for the Poco C65 launch has been building, especially since the brand has established a reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices. As per a report of India Today, the Indian variant of the Poco C65 is expected to mirror the specifications and design of its global counterpart. Lava Yuva 3 Pro Launched in India With 50MP AI Camera: Know Everything About Price, Features and Specifications.

Poco C65 Features and Specifications (Rumoured)

The Poco C65 is rumoured to boast a 6.74-inch HD+ display, offering a 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution. This screen is expected to support a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth visual experience. The Poco C65 might come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC processor.

In terms of memory and storage, the Poco C65 is anticipated to come in two configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and a more powerful variant featuring 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of onboard storage. This storage might expand up to 1TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for apps, media, and documents. The device might operate on Android 13-based MIUI 14 to offer users a seamless experience.

Photography enthusiasts may find the Poco C65 camera setup intriguing. It is rumoured to include a dual-camera array on the rear, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera is expected. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired fast charging.

Poco C65 Price and Colour Options (Rumoured)

While the official price of Poco C65 for the Indian market remains under wraps, the global price points provide a hint at what to expect. The Poco C65 is rumoured to start at USD 129 (approximately Rs 10,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at around USD149 (approximately Rs 12,400). WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out New Feature To Disable Emoji Replacement As They Type Text.

These figures suggest that Poco is maintaining its strategy of offering substantial tech at accessible prices. The smartphone is expected to be available in Blue, Black, and Purple colour options, adding a touch of personalization for buyers.

