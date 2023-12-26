The Vivo X100 series is finally confirmed to be launched on January 4, 2023. After weeks of teasing the smartphone, Vivo India has announced the official date of launching its most anticipated Vivo X100 series in India through its Instagram handle. The Vivo X100 series will include the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models with a ZEISS technology camera setup on the back. The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro models will have main, wide angle, periscope cameras with LAF. The device will be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300. So far, the Chinese smartphone maker has only unveiled these specifications and may soon announce more ahead of the launch. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Announced To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Camera, Battery, Processor and Other Specifications Here.

Vivo X100 Series Confirmed To Be Launched on January 4, 2024:

Vivo X100 Launching on January 4 With New Camera Setup :

