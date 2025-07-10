Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will be launched in India on July 11, 2025 (tomorrow) with a triple camera setup and a premium design. Infinix Mobile said its new smartphone would feature the most advanced AI for all and offer the smoothest 90 fps gaming experience for games like BGMI and CODM. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, XBoost AI Game Mode, HyperEngine 5.0 Lite and a one-tap AI button. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Google's Circle to Search feature. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India could start at INR 9,999. TECNO POVA 7 5G, TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New TECNO POVA 7 Series Smartphones.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launch on July 11, 2025

Coming in HOT! 🔥 Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with an incredible dual tone finish, 90FPS smooth gaming, and the most advanced AI for all, is launching on 11th July. Excited ho na?!#HOT605G #InfinixAI pic.twitter.com/jS6fBJdln5 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 9, 2025

