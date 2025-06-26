Vivo (vivo) will soon launch its latest smartphone from the Vivo X200 series. The smartphone is being teased by the company on social media platforms. The upcoming Vivo X200 FE will likely be launched in the second week of July 2025. The X200 FE will come with a slim design and will measure 7.99mm in thickness. It will come with a 6.31-inch display and Zeiss-powered 50MP telephoto camera. The smartphone will also include a 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging support. Vivo X200 FE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. As per reports, the Vivo X200 FE price in India might be around INR 55,000. POCO F7 5G Sale To Start in India on July 1; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE To Launch Soon in India

Don’t let the size fool you. This one’s built to do more than you think. You’ll see what we mean soon. Stay tuned.#vivoX200Series #ZEISSImageProPacked #vivo pic.twitter.com/7tZAtZa66T — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 26, 2025

