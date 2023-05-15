Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp now allows users to lock their chats with a password or fingerprint id, say reports. The news was confirmed by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, who took to social media to reveal the new update for WhatsApp users. In his post on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg said, "New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content." The new feature will allow millions of WhatsApp users to lock their chats and stay protected online. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Introduce Group Calling Feature in macOS.

WhatsApp Allows Users To Lock Chats

