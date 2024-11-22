Elon Musk has reacted to a milestone for X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. On November 22, 2024, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post and announced that X is now the number one news app on the AppStore in India. The achievement shows success for the platform, highlighting its growing popularity in India. In response to the post, Elon Musk said, "X is now #1 for news in India!" X New Feature Update: Check List of Features Introduced by Elon Musk-Run Platform Recently.

X Is Now Number 1 News App on AppStore in India

𝕏 is now #1 for news in India! https://t.co/beLobq1Dfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2024

