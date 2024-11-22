New Delhi, November 22: Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has recently rolled out several updates for its users. These new X features include the ability for iPhone users to zoom in on videos within the app. Additionally, iOS users can now personalise their apps with new Thanksgiving and Fall-themed icons. However, these updates are just the beginning, as X plans to introduce even more features, such as live stream video rewinds and a new feature allowing users to delete direct messages on both ends of a conversation.

Elon Musk initiated the acquisition of Twitter, Inc. on April 14, 2022, completing the purchase on October 27, 2022. Since the acquisition, the platform has undergone many changes. The Elon Musk-run X introduced several features to improve user engagement. X has recently made some key improvements to its platform. Grok New Feature Update: AI Chatbot Now Suggests Ideas To Generate Image on Web, Elon Musk Says ‘Coming Soon to iPhone & Android’.

List of Features Introduced by Elon Musk-Run Platform X Recently

Here is a list of features recently introduced by the Elon Musk-run platform. These updates include several features to enhance the user experience. X New Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Adds Post Preview Offered by Grok and Allows To Share Conversation With Chatbot.

Video Zooming on iOS: Users can now zoom into videos on the X app for iPhone users. The feature allows for a closer look at video content, which will help users to get more details and ideas from the videos they watch.

Thanksgiving and Fall Icons: X has introduced new Thanksgiving-themed icons along with autumn designs for iOS users.

X has introduced new Thanksgiving-themed icons along with autumn designs for iOS users. Blocking Feature: X has updated its blocking feature. If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked can see your posts.

Grok AI Chatbot Improvements: The Grok AI chatbot developed by xAI has received updates that include post previews when users inquire about specific posts. Additionally, users can now share Grok conversations by clicking a share button under messages. Additionally, Grok can now suggest ideas for image generation. The feature is now available for the web users and it would soon be available for iPhone and Android users.

The Grok AI chatbot developed by xAI has received updates that include post previews when users inquire about specific posts. Additionally, users can now share Grok conversations by clicking a share button under messages. Additionally, Grok can now suggest ideas for image generation. The feature is now available for the web users and it would soon be available for iPhone and Android users. Upcoming Livestream Rewind Feature: X also plans to introduce a feature which will allow users to rewind livestream videos. It will enable viewers to catch up on details if they have missed any important points during live events.

X also plans to introduce a feature which will allow users to rewind livestream videos. It will enable viewers to catch up on details if they have missed any important points during live events. Delete Direct Message: Soon, users will be able to delete direct messages from both ends of a conversation. The feature is expected to give users more control over their private discussions.

