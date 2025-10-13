Elon Musk's X has removed around 1.7 million bots from the platform that were engaged in reply spam. This strict action against spammers helps users on X feel more secure and safe. Furthermore, Head of Product at X, Nikita Bier, said that the company would next focus on tackling DM spam to help improve the overall experience on the platform. Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Praises Mappls App by MapmyIndia, Says ‘Reflects Decades of R&D, Much Longer Than Google Maps’.

X Removes 1.7 Million Bots Doing Reply Spam on Platform: Nikita Bier

This week we purged 1.7 million bots engaging in reply spam. You should start noticing improvements in the coming days. We will be focusing on DM spam next. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 12, 2025

