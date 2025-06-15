Elon Musk-run X is reportedly working on a new feature that will let its users to know exactly when they have received a notification. The new update is said to be in development and will specifically apply to the iOS version of the app. The update is expected to make the notification system on iOS more useful and transparent. The goal is to improve user experience by adding timestamps in the notification tab. There is no official rollout date yet, but the change is expected to come soon. OpenAI Canvas New Feature Update: Users Can Now Download Projects in PDF, DOCX and More File Types; Check Details.

X May Soon Introduce Timestamps in Notification Tab

PREVIEW: X will soon show you how long ago you received a notification. https://t.co/YSwSBtNs2q — X Daily News (@xDaily) June 14, 2025

