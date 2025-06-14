OpenAI Canvas was first introduced in October 2024, which is a dedicated interface that allows users to work with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects. It opens in a separate window and makes it easier for users to plan, write, and code beyond the limits of a simple chat. On June 13, 2025, OpenAI shared a new post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced an update and said, “Canvas now supports downloads.” Users can now export their work as PDF, DOCX, or Markdown files. Canvas will now directly export work to the appropriate file type for coding projects like Python (.py), JavaScript (.js), and SQL (.SQL) formats. Samsung One UI 8 Release Timeline Tipped, Launch Likely Soon; Check Expected Features and Eligible Devices.

OpenAI Canvas New Feature

