Mumbai, September 15: iOS 26 is set to release on September 15, 2025 (today) with a highly anticipated liquid glass design and several other notable upgrades. Apple iOS 26 will include AI-powered features like live translation, the Apple Intelligence upgrade, improved accessibility and parental controls, Maps and Music upgrades, and many more. Check out the iOS 26 release time in India and the devices that will receive this latest update.

Apple launched its next-gen iPhone 17 series last week, including four models – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. iOS 26 update beta versions were rolled out by Apple; however, this will be the final update that users receive. Check out the list of supported devices for this new update. iPhone Fold: Apple Expected To Introduce Its 1st Ever Foldable iPhone Alongside iPhone 18 Series in 2026; Here’s Everything To Expect.

iOS 26 Update Eligible iPhones List

iOS 26 update will be available to all the iPhone models starting from the latest iPhone 17 series to iPhone SE second generation model. Check list here,

iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 Series: iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE: iPhone SE (Second generation and above)

iOS 26 Release Date and Time in India

The iOS 26 release date is September 15 for India, and the time has not been officially announced. However, based on expectations, it may be available around 10:30 PM IST. As per reports, iOS 26 will be released around 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which converts to 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Vivo X300 Pro Launch Expected in China in October 2025, Likely With MediaTek D9500; Check Leaked Specifications, Features, and Price Details of Upcoming Flagship Phone.

iOS 26 Update New Features, Changes and Improvements

Apple will introduce its latest update with liquid glass design developed to make the overall software experience for iPhone users more immersive. Apple said that iOS 26 liquid glass design would provide uniformity and fluidity across devices.

Apple Intelligence powered features such as live translation, Visual Intelligence tools, Genmoji personalised emojis, shorts and many other changes are expected in iOS 26 update.

Apple will introduce redesigned photos app with better layout.

New Wi-Fi Password app is set to be launched in the latest update.

iPhone Mirroring on Mac will be included for full audio and interaction support.

Apple will bring expanded satellite messaging, scheduled messages, text effects and more to Messages.

iOS 26 update will include new call features like live voicemail, call screen, etc.

The company will bring improvement in Mail app.

Journal app will be updated in iOS 26.

Smarter Siri will arrive in the latest iOS update.

Besides these changes and improvements, the iOS 26 update will also offer Tap to Cash in Wallet, Game Mode, and various accessibility features such as vocal shortcuts, eye tracking, music haptics, and more.

