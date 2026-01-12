Elon Musk's X is reportedly planning to add a new feature that users have been requesting for a long time. The new X feature will allow users to add images to polls, making them more engaging and improving the overall experience. The platform has begun rolling out features that are either requested or long-awaited by users. This information was first shared by Aaron from MacRumors via his X handle (@aaronp613). X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Working on ‘Priority’ Notifications Tab, Will Reportedly Allow Users To Filter Notifications by Importance.

X Polls to Show Images, Platform Working on New Feature

X is FINALLY working on adding images to polls pic.twitter.com/bCs9wqczS5 — Aaron (@aaronp613) January 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aron at Macrumours), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

