XChat, a standalone chatting app rivaling Meta's WhatsApp, is expected to launch soon, allowing users to chat and connect. Ahead of the launch, an X user shared confirmed features of XChat on the platform. It said that XChat would allow full encryption on DMs, have vanishing mode, and allow users to undo the "read" status. The other features include sending PDFs and deleting messages for all. After launch, Elon Musk's XChat will also offer a voice chat feature. Grok New Features: Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Draw Me’ To Turn Images Into Random Styles Responding to OpenAI’s Ghibli Art AI, Working on Search Autocomplete, Workspaces Features.

WhatsApp Rival XChat Coming Soon, Check Confirmed Features

