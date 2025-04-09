Elon Musk's xAI is working on new features for its AI chatbot Grok. The Grok AI chatbot will soon start rolling out the "Workspaces" on the Grok Web. It will allow users to create a new workspace for their work, such as attaching and uploading documents. Besides, the Grok will allow users to autocomplete the search as they type. Elon Musk's Grok has recently launched a new feature called "Draw Me" that allows users to get randomly generated images on the web version as a response to the popularity of Studio Ghibli-style AI-generated images of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Qwen3-Coder Coming Soon: Alibaba’s Qwen To Launch Next-Gen Code Generation Model With Enhanced Reasoning, Will Succeed Qwen2.5-Coder.

Grok Launched 'Draw Me' Feature

Grok on X web home page now shows "Draw Me" pic.twitter.com/C0bg5QECfo — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 8, 2025

Elon Musk's Grok Working on 'Search Autocomplete' Feature

Grok Web will soon get Search Autocomplete as you Type!@xAI pic.twitter.com/Waz3IDbYc6 — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 8, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI Working on 'Grok Web' Feature

