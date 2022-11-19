According to reports, food delivery company Zomato has started laying off employees this week. Reportedly, the food delivery platform is looking to cut costs and turn profitable. As per reports, at least 100 employees have been already impacted by the layoffs which is across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing. The company has planned to layoff at least 4 percent of its total workforce. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Revival Terrace Hookah Bar at Chowpati Seaface, Videos and Pics Show Huge Flames Emanating From Hookah Parlour.

Zomato Looks To Cut Costs

