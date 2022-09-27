A video clip of US President Joe Biden allegedly "admitting" to voter fraud is going viral on social media. The video has been widely shared by social media users. However, it must be noted that the video is been shared out of context by netizens. The video is old and was shot during the lead up to the 2020 U.S. general election when Biden was referring to a voter protection programme that his campaign had launched ahead of the 2020 polls.

Joe Biden Plotting a Voter Fraud Scheme

A clip of Joe Biden allegedly “admitting” to voter fraud has been shared out of context by social media users. He was referring to a voter protection programme his campaign had launched ahead of the 2020 polls https://t.co/RfGwoen4N4 — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)