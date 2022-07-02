Mayor of a small fishing village, Oaxaca in Mexico, married an alligator dressed as a bride! The bizarre content that surfaced on the internet featured the small town mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa, who kissed the alligator whose mouth was shut. The video of the age-old Mexican tradition went viral on social media. It is believed that the alligator represents mother earth and its wedding with the mayor symbolise connection of humans with the divine energy. Man Uses Frying Pan to Ward Off Angry Crocodile At Northern Territory Pub in Australia; Watch Viral Video

Watch the Viral Video of Mayor Getting Married to Alligator in Mexico:

A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in an age-old ritual that likely dates back centuries to pre-Hispanic times https://t.co/jwKquP6RxDpic.twitter.com/vZzu0sewmB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)