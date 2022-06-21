A pub owner from Northern Territory in Australia came face-to-face with a giant aggressive crocodile. The CCTV footage of the confrontation shows the old man using a frying pan as a weapon to fend off the reptile. The man hit two strikes on the nose of the croc and sent him back to the wildlife. The viral clip was shared by Airborne Solutions Helicopter Tours, which reads, "Goat Island isn't your average pub and King Kai isn't your average publican! You just never know what he'll serve up next". Karnataka: Crocodile Found Strolling Through Kogilban Village in Dandeli, Rescued by Forest Department Officials (Watch Video).

Man Whacks Croc With Frying Pan:

