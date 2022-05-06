According to Sri Lanka's DailyMirror citing President's Media Division, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will declare a state of emergency with effect from midnight today. The decision comes amid the Island nation facing an economic crisis.

Check tweet:

A state of emergency will be declared by the President (of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa) with effect from midnight today, reports Sri Lanka's DailyMirror citing President's Media Division#SriLankaEconomicCrisis — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

