A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada, the second such instance in as many days, as North America appeared on edge following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga https://t.co/qPYEcrP7Lp pic.twitter.com/IQW9BAph93— Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2023

