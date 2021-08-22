The British Defence Ministry informs that at least seven Afghan civilians have died in chaos near Kabul Airport on Sunday. The evacuation process is underway in Afghanistan as the Taliban took over power from Afghan Presidential Palace earlier this week. Various countries are airlifted their embassy staff, personnel and others since the Taliban takeover.

#UPDATES Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos near Kabul airport, the British defence ministry says "Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul," a ministry spokesperson says pic.twitter.com/SSiVfLeJ7R — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)