Elon Musk has responded after Chattanooga Pastor Steve Caudle allegedly encouraged his congregation to carry out violence against him, DOGE and US President Donald Trump. In a controversial statement, Pastor Caudle reportedly told his church that it was the "Christian thing to do" to resort to violence against Musk, claiming that the Tesla CEO's actions in exposing government fraud warranted such measures. Musk, in his response, suggested that those making these violent threats were likely "afraid their fraud would be discovered. Elon Musk Says DOGE Found FEMA Sent USD 59 Million to New York City Luxury Hotels To House Illegal Migrants.

Chattanooga Pastor Steve Caudle ‘Tells’ Church To Carry Out Violence Against Elon Musk, DOGE and Donald Trump

🚨Pastor Steve Caudle of Chattanooga just incited violence targeting Elon Musk and DOGE: "When Elon Musk forces his way into the US Treasury and threatens to steal personal information and your Social Security check, there is a possibility of violence." pic.twitter.com/iRCZV79JPI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 10, 2025

‘Afraid Their Fraud Will Be Discovered'

They are afraid that their fraud will be discovered https://t.co/fZcp8eErBW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

